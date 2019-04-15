Sanjeev Reddy’s upcoming Telugu film ABCD (short for American Born Confused Desi) features Allu Sirish as Avi, a Non Resident Indian whose wealthy father forces him to spend some time in India and get in touch with his roots. The film’s trailer was released on Monday and shows Avi as he struggles to familiarise himself with his country of origin, finding love and purpose along the way.

The film is a remake of Martin Prakkat’s 2013 Malayalam hit of the same name starring Dulquer Salmaan, Jacob Gregory, Aparna Gopinath and Tovino Thomas. The original follows two Indian-American men who land up in Kerala and become famous.

Sirish, who made his debut with Tamil-Telugu film Gouravam (2013), is the son of Telugu producer Allu Aravind and the younger brother of Telugu film star Allu Arjun.

ABCD, which is scheduled to be released on May 17, also stars Rukshar Dhillon, Nagendra Babu, Master Bharath and Kota Srinivasa Rao.