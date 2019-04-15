Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise now has an animated version. Nickelodeon on Monday released the first look of the characters from its upcoming children’s show Golmaal Junior, based on Shetty’s Hindi comedy film series of the same name. The show features younger, animated versions of the lead characters from the Golmaal universe: Gopal, Lucky, Laxman, Laxman 2 and Madhav.

The series has been produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Reliance Animation. A release date is yet to be announced.

Nickelodeon said in a press note that the show will “revolve around the two prank gangs of Gopal and Madhav indulging into fun, chaos and drama”.

Golmaal Junior. Courtesy Nickelodeon.

Four films in Shetty’s franchise have been released so far – Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010) and Golmaal Again (2017) – and a fifth is reportedly in the works.

The series follows the adventures of five eccentric friends, Gopal (Ajay Devgn), Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor), Madhav (Arshad Warsi) and two Laxmans (Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu). Golmaal Again (2017), which also starred Tabu, Prakash Raj, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Parineeti Chopra, was a massive hit.