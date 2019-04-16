Raid director Raj Kumar Gupta is back with a movie that has supposedly been inspired by a real-life operation to nab an alleged Indian version of Osama Bin Laden. Apparently, a terrorist with the organising power and influence of Bin Laden is lurking in India and has caused 52 blasts between 2007 and 2013. Before he can plan his next attack, Arjun Kapoor’s Prabhat Kapoor vows to bring him in without using violent means and with the help of a rag-tag team of four other officers.

Among the cast members are Rajesh Sharma, who has appeared in Gupta’s No One Killed Jessica (2011) and Ghanchakkar (2013). The cast includes Prasanth Alexandrr, Gaurav Mishra, Aasif Khan, Santilal Mukherjee, Bajrangbali Singh and Pravin Singh Sisodia. Amit Trivedi has composed the songs. The movie will be released on May 24.