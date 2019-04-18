“Are there any rude bits in it?”

That’s how television host James Corden’s parents kicked off their first-ever experience of watching Game of Thrones. That question is the first giveaway that Margaret and Malcolm Corden are unfamiliar with HBO’s pop culture phenomenon, the second being that they have no idea who Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen is (“She seems elegant,” says the mother, but the father thinks she looks like she’s had “a bit of a shock”).

The couple start their Game of Thrones journey from the first episode of season eight, which was premiered on April 14. Malcolm Corden gets into the spirit of the show, donning a fur robe that could pass him off as as a Northerner, but it doesn’t impress his wife. “You look ridiculous,” she remarks.

Other gems from the four-minute clip include the couple chiding Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys for kissing in the presence of Dany’s dragons. “It’s like when the dog watches,” Malcolm notes.

Their chief takeaway, though, is that Samwell Tarly (John Bradley), resembles their son. Malcolm surmises that James Corden lost out on significantly better career prospects by choosing not to audition for the Game of Thrones.

Malcolm and Margaret Corden are regulars on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The host and actor has sent his parents to the red carpet of the The Grammy Awards, the Super Bowl and a National Football League game.

Game of Thrones, now in its eighth and final season, has been adapted by DB Weiss and David Benioff from George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels. With an ensemble cast that includes Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey and Isaac Hempstead-Wright, the show follows the power struggles between various Great Houses vying for control over the Westeros continent. By season seven, the focus shifts to the impending Battle of Winterfell between allied kingdoms and an army of zombie-like creatures, the White Walkers. The HBO series is being aired in India on Hotstar, Star World and Star World HD.

