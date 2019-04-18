Things have come full circle for the Student of the Year series with the sequel’s first single, a recreation of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani from Jawani Diwani (1972). Kishore Kumar’s original vocals (with lyrics by Anand Bakshi and music by RD Burman) have been retained by composer, Vishal-Shekhar. New verses have been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev, with additional lyrics by Anvita Dutt.

The video, released on YouTube on Thursday, shows Student of the Year 2’s stars, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Aditya Seal, being part of a glamorous school dance competition, just as the set-up was for the Disco Deewane remake in the first installment from 2012. Student of the Year 2 is set for a May 10 release.

Play The Jawaani Song, Student of the Year 2.

Referring to how an old song was repackaged for a similar moment in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, director Punit Malhotra told DNA, “The situation in this film is similar. That’s why we thought it was best to keep the good luck going.”

Vishal-Shekhar’s remake of Nazia Hassan’s Disco Deewane and its accompanying video were influential on the boom of recreated songs in Hindi films. That song, and the composer duo’s recreation of Bachna Ae Haseeno (Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, 1977), set up a template for musicians like Tanishk Bagchi to follow with recreating old hits.

As it was with those two songs, in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2.0, the hookline in the original singer’s voice has been punched with new vocals and lyrics. The rock-and-roll original was performed by Randhir Kapoor, trying to sweep a visibly irritated Jaya Bachchan off her feet.