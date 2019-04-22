Salman Khan journeys through 71 years of Indian history, beginning 1947, in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. “People think that a middle-class old man must have had a boring life,” Khan’s Bharat muses in the trailer that came out on Monday. The three-minute clip goes on to disprove that perception, showing various snippets from Bharat’s colourful life, his adventures framed against key moments from India’s history.

The trailer shows a young Bharat as a motorcycle stuntman, then an employee at an oil-mining company, and later, the captain of a ship. Along the way, Bharat finds his ladylove, played by Katrina Kaif. The trailer also hints at dark times for Bharat and his family and a childhood marked by the Partition of India in 1947.

The cast includes Sunil Grover as Bharat’s friend and Jackie Shroff as his father. The film also features Tabu, Sonali Kulkarni, Disha Patani, Shashank Arora and Nora Fatehi in supporting roles. The producers are Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Productions and T-Series.

Bharat is an official remake of the 2014 South Korean blockbuster Ode to My Father, which traces the history of the country through one man’s experiences. Zafar and Varun Sharma have adapted Su-jin Park’s original screenplay.

Play Bharat.

Bharat marks Khan’s third collaboration with Zafar after Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Kaif has previously worked in Zafar’s directorial debut, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The music is by Vishal-Shekhar, who have composed for Zafar’s last two films, Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).