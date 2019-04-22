An assassination attempt on a political leader triggers a bitter war between brother and sister in the Hotstar web series City of Dreams. The trailer for the Nagesh Kukunoor-directed show was released on Sunday.

Set in Mumbai, the series stars Atul Kulkarni as Ameya Gaikwad, a powerful figure in Maharashtra politics. After an attempt on his life leaves the Gaikwad patriarch in critical condition, his seat becomes vacant. As both his children stake claim on the throne, the sibling rivalry takes a deadly turn and a “dirty game of power and politics” begins, according to the official synopsis.

The cast includes Priya Bapat, Siddharth Chandekar, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Eijaz Khan. Presented by Applause Entertainment, the Hotstar Specials web series will be out on May 3.

An assassination attempt leaves the father's throne vacant. Who is the rightful heir-his son or his daughter? Watch politics consume a family in the deadliest #SiblingRivalry on #CityOfDreams. Streaming on May 3.#HotstarSpecials #AbKiBaar #BhaiBehenMeinTakraar #DynastyPolitics pic.twitter.com/ueX0ToMeqy — Hotstar Specials (@HotstarSpecials) April 21, 2019

A shorter version of the trailer was released on YouTube.