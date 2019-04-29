Avengers: Endgame has made an estimated Rs 157 crore since its release on April 26, which is the highest opening weekend box office haul for a Hollywood release in India, trade sources said.

The Marvel Studios production was released by Disney on an estimated 2,600 screens in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and the final title in the Avengers franchise sees the superheroes who survived the events of the previous film get together to defeat the villain Thanos. The high-wattage cast includes Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlet Johansson, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner.

Avengers: Infinity War held the previous record, Rs 94.30 crore, for the highest opening weekend for a Hollywood film in India, Mint reported. Avengers: Endgame posted an estimated Rs 43 crore on its opening day, and crossed the Rs 100-crore mark by Saturday evening itself, sources added.

Play Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Avengers: Endgame has caused records to tumble across the globe too. The movie has grossed $1.2 billion worldwide, once again beating Avengers: Infinity ($640 million), Variety reported. Others records smashed by the superhero reunion include the fastest to reach $1 billion worldwide (five days) and the biggest earner in China till date after its release there on April 24 ($330.5 million), Variety added.

“The $859 million total for outside North America smashed the previous record held by ‘Fate of the Furious’ with $443 million,” the trade publication added. The movie is also the biggest opener in 44 markets around the world, including Australia, China, Korea, Brazil and UK/Ireland, Variety added.

The previous week’s release, Kalank, has washed up at an estimated Rs 78.80 crore. Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is set in the 1940s around the Partition and stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.