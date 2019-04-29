Tamil actor Suriya plays do-gooder politician Nandha Gopalan Kumaran in Selvaraghavan’s upcoming film NGK. Nandha Gopalan Kumaran loves his country but hates corruption, and he vows to clean up the system despite all manner of obstacles, as the trailer that was released on Monday indicates.

“Farmers who have shed blood and sweat on this land and workers who strive for our country have the right to question the system,” Nandha Gopalan thunders in the two-minute trailer. The film, whose cast includes Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh, will be released on May 31.

Suriya’s last release was Vignesh Shivan’s Thaanaa Serndha Koottam in 2018. NGK has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The movie marks Suriya’s first collaboration with Selvaraghavan, who has directed Pudhupettai (2006), Mayakkam Enna (2011) and Irandaam Ulagam (2013).