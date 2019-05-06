In Gurinder Chadha’s upcoming film Blinded By The Light, British-Pakistani teenager Javed (Viveik Kalra) battles racism, an identity crisis and a strict father. When the aspiring writer is introduced to American legend Bruce Springsteen’s songs, he finds the courage to chase his dreams.

“It’s like Bruce knows everything I have ever felt and everything I have ever wanted,” Javed says in the trailer. The film is set in England in 1987.

Named after Springsteen’s hit 1973 song, Blinded by The Light is based on Greetings From Bury Park, British writer and journalist Sarfraz Manzoor’s memoir. Manzoor has co-written the film with Paul Mayeda Berges and Chadha.

Blinded by The Light was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and will be released on August 14. The cast includes Rob Brydon, Hayley Atwell, Kulvinder Ghir and Dean-Charles Chapman. The film has original music by AR Rahman along with Springsteen’s songs.

Chadha’s credits include Bend It Like Beckham (2002), Bride and Prejudice (2004) and The Mistress of Spices (2005).