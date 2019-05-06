After the Battle of Winterfell comes the Battle of King’s Landing. The penultimate episode, which will be aired on May 12 (May 13 in India on Hotstar and May 14 on Star World), will pit the forces of Cersei Lannister against the North. The events in the third episode of the eighth and final season, titled Yesterday, revealed that Cersei (Lena Headey) is in no mood to give up control of the Iron Throne. In the fourth episode, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) has arrived at her doorstep with his army, while Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) plots her revenge. GoT veteran Miguel Sapochnik (Battle of the Bastards, The Long Night), will direct the episode.

Play Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 teaser.

The HBO series will conclude on May 19. On air since 2011, the adaptation of George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels will live on in the form of prequels and potential spin-offs.