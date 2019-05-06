Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey are the new additions to the cast of the second season of the Netflix series Sacred Games, according to a promo released on Monday.

Series regulars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who play Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde respectively, were also shown. Pankaj Tripathi’s mysterious Guruji shows up at the end. A minor character in season one, Guruji is expected to play a vital role in the new season, which will be premiered sometime this year.

Iss khel ka asli baap kaun? pic.twitter.com/epvUzWm4OL — Sacred Games (@SacredGames_TV) May 6, 2019

The new season will reportedly also star Sobhita Dhulipala. The second edition has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan, 2015). Ghaywan has replaced Vikramaditya Motwane, who is continuing as the showrunner.

Sacred Games, based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of the same name, follows the quest of Mumbai Police officer Sartaj Singh to save Mumbai from a possible nuclear attack after being forewarned by gangster Ganesh Gaitonde.

Play Sacred Games season 1 trailer.

