In the trailer of M Rajesh’s Mr Local, the protagonists face off in a battle of wits and economic status.

Written and directed by Rajesh, the film is about Manohar (Sivakarthikeyan), a quick-witted man from a middle-class background who locks horns with Keerthana Vasudevan (Nayanthara), a wealthy entrepreneur. “Do you want me to show you what my status is and who I am?” Nayanthara asks Sivakarthikeyan in the trailer.

The film marks Nayanthara and Sivakarthikeyan’s second collaboration following Mohan Raja’s Velaikkaran (2017). Produced by Studio Green and with music by HipHop Tamizha, Mr Local also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Thambi Ramaiya, Sathish, Yogi Babu, Roboshankar and Harija. The scheduled release date is May 17.

Rajesh’s credits include the comedies Siva Manasula Sakthi (2009), Boss Engira Bhaskaran (2010) and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi (2012).