The trailer of Spider-Man: Far from Home begins with a 10-second prologue in which lead actor Tom Holland warns viewers that spoilers are ahead for those who have not already consumed Avengers: Endgame, the final chapter in Marvel’s Avengers franchise.

Spider-Man: Far from Home picks up right where the final Avengers movie left off: Marvel’s earliest superhero and Peter Parker’s mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) is dead, while a chunk of the population once destroyed by super-villain Thanos, including Peter Parker, Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) are resurrected. However, Peter Parker is not ready to live in a world without Iron Man. “Everywhere I go I see his face. I miss him,” he tells Happy (Jon Favreau) in the trailer.

The masked superhero has no time to mope: a battle in a multiverse awaits him. Nick Fury assigns him to join Quentin Beck or Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) on an alternate Earth to combat extra-terrestrial creatures. When Spider-Man suggests other names, Nick has a fitting response: “Bitch please, you have been to space.”

Directed by Jon Watts, the upcoming film also serves as a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). The movie, which co-stars Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, JB Smoove and Marisa Tomei, will be released on July 2.