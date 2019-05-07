Caution: Spoilers ahead for ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8.

The makers of HBO’s Game of Thrones admitted on Monday that the coffee cup cameo in the show’s latest episode, The Last of the Starks, was a blunder. “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” a post on the show’s official Twitter handle cheekily declared.

Fans on social media had drawn attention to the appearance of a takeout cup of coffee from what appeared to be the Starbucks chain in the fourth episode of the ongoing eighth season. The culprit appeared in a scene early on in the episode, when Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), among others, were celebrating their victory against the Night King’s zombie army at the Winterfell castle.

Starbucks too joined in on the fun. “We’re surprised she didn’t order a dragon drink,” the coffee chain tweeted.

The art director of the show, Hauke Richter, told Variety that such mistakes were common enough. “Things can get forgotten on set,” Ritcher said, adding that the goof-up was “blown out of proportion” since “it has not happened with Thrones so far”.

In another interview, Bernadette Caulfield, an executive producer on the show, told American radio station WYNC Radio, “Westeros was the first place to actually, you know, have Starbucks... Our prop people and decorators are so, you know, so on it 1,000%. If that’s the worst thing they’re finding, then we’re in good shape. Starbucks, send us money.”

The HBO period fantasy drama, on air since 2011, is an adaptation of George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels. Now in its final season, the show will conclude on May 19. Episodes are being aired in India on Mondays on Hotstar and Tuesdays on Star World.

Play Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 teaser.

