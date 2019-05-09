James Cameron took to Twitter on Thursday to congratulate Marvel Studios and its president Kevin Fiege after Avengers: Endgame overtook the worldwide gross of Titanic (1997). According to Box Office Mojo, Avengers: Endgame’s worldwide gross stands at Rs 15,912 crore ($2,273 million). At number one is Cameron’s Avatar (2009) with a lifetime gross of Rs 19,517 crore ($2,788 million). Titanic’s earnings are at Rs 15,317 crore ($2,188 million).

“An iceberg sank the real Titanic,” Cameron acknowledged on Twitter.

Avengers: Endgame has toppled multiple box-office records so far. It has been the fastest to earn Rs 7,000 crore ($1 billion) worldwide. In India, the film has reportedly earned around Rs 330 crore till date. Its opening weekend box-office haul of Rs 157 crore is the highest ever for a Hollywood release in India, according to trade sources.

In 2018, Cameron had criticised Marvel’s superhero films saying “Avenger fatigue” would come very soon. “Not that I don’t love the movies,” Cameron told Indiewire at the time. “It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process.”

Cameron is currently working on a series of Avatar sequels that are now a part of the Disney empire after its acquisition of 21st Century Fox.