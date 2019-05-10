Chasing Happiness, a documentary about the the pop rock trio Jonas Brothers, will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on June 4. The release date was announced by its makers with a short teaser featuring the group’s members, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas.

Directed by John Llyod Taylor, Chasing Happiness features never-before-seen footage of the brothers’ early days in New Jersey and their rise to pop superstardom, a press release from the filmmakers said.

The documentary will be followed by the release of their fifth album Happiness Begins on June 7. This is their first studio release after an abrupt six-year hiatus. In March, the Jonas Brothers’ single, Sucker, became the 34th song in history to debut at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The music video featured Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra, Joe’s wife Sophie Turner, and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jones.