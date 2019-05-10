No one who dies in Derry ever really dies, the creepiest old lady in the movies this year tells Jessica Chastain in the teaser for It Chapter Two. Released on Thursday, the teaser gives a sneak peek into the second and final installment of Andy Muschietti’s It films, based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel of the same name.

The novel followed seven children who battle a terrifying supernatural entity that haunts the small town of Derry, Maine, every 27 years. The entity feeds on the fears of the town’s residents and can change shape and form, but its preferred disguise is of a clown, Pennywise.

Muschietti’s 2017 film It focussed on the children’s first encounter with Pennywise. The children are adults in It Chapter Two, confronting their dark past once again.

Play It Chapter Two.

The teaser shows Beverly Marsh (Jessica Chastain; Sophia Lillis in It) visiting her childhood home in Derry, which now belongs to an old woman, Mrs Kersh (Joan Gregson). The nail-biting first two minutes of the teaser have Mrs Kersh appear sinister with each passing second, even hinting that she might be the daughter of Pennywise.

In the novel, Mrs Kersh was one of the many disguises of Pennywise. The teaser hints that Pennywise may have been human at some point.

Bill Skarsgard reprises his role of Pennywise. Besides Chastain as Beverly, playing the elder versions of the kids from It are James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, and Andy Bean as Stan Uris. The film is set for a September 6 release.