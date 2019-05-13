Shahid Kapoor is alternately despondent and enraged in the trailer of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, which was released on YouTube on Monday. Singh plays the eponymous hero, a star surgeon with anger issues who is madly in love with Preethi (Kiara Advani). Circumstances force the couple to break up, causing Kabir to dive headfirst into alcohol, drugs, self-pity and rage.

Kabir Singh is the official Hindi remake of Vanga’s directorial debut, the 2017 Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy, which starredVijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. The Hindi dialogue is by Siddharth-Garima. Irshad Kamil is the lyricist and the music composers are Radhan (who also worked on the original), Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Sachet-Parampara and Vishal Mishra. The film is set for a June 21 release.

