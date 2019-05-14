The short film Tyson explores two worlds. The first one is a police station in Mumbai where suspects are beaten to pulp by an unseen police officer who is referred to as Tyson. The other world is a middle-class household, where a working mother (Manjushree Kulkarni) lives with an abusive husband and a young daughter. Surprises are in store when the two worlds collide.

Directed by Sanjay Bhatia and written by actor Bhuvnesh Shetty, the nearly 14-minute-long film can be viewed on Large Short Films’ YouTube channel.