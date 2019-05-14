In the teaser of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the tough-talking titular fairy (Angelina Jolie) has a tense exchange with Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Ingrith: If I didn’t know better, I would think you were making a threat. Maleficent: Well, do you? Ingrith: What? Maleficent: Know better?

Like the first movie, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil reveals that Maleficent is hard to categorise. The Walt Disney Studios production, a sequel of the 2014 film, will be released on October 18. Joachim Ronning has directed the follow-up, and the screenplay is by Linda Woolverton, Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

Mistress of Evil picks up a few years after the events of Maleficent, in which the fairy with horns and angular cheekbones curses Princess Aurora into eternal sleep, but eventually sets her free from the spell. The new movie will reveal Maleficent’s back story, as well as explore the fallout of the clash between Ingrith and Aurora, who is about to be crowned queen. Maleficent and Aurora will “struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within”, according to the official synopsis.