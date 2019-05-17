Prabhu Deva is haunted by not one but two ghosts in the trailer of the horror comedy Devi 2. “Double the act, double the action and double Devi,” declares the film’s trailer, which was released on Thursday.

The film follows the lives of Krishna (Prabhu Deva) and his wife Devi (Tamannaah). Written and directed by AL Vijay, the film is a sequel to the hit horror comedy Devi (2016), in which Tamannaah’s Devi was possessed by the ghost of an unsuccessful actress. The original film co-starred Sonu Sood and Nassar.

Produced by GV Films Limited and Trident Arts, Devi 2 includes Kovai Sarala, RJ Balaji and Ajmal Amir in the cast.

