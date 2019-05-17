At the end of the video of Zinda from Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, Sunil Grover’s character reminds Salman Khan’s eponymous hero, now over 70, that everyone’s waiting for him to die. A 440-volt reply comes: “Bharat doesn’t die so soon.”

The video encapsulates the seven-decade journey of Bharat bearing witness to a transforming India and overcoming every obstacle that comes his way. The rousing track has been composed by Julius Packiam and written by Zafar. Vishal Dadlani is the singer.

Packiam has previously composed the background score for several films, including Khan’s hits (the Tiger franchise, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight).

Play Zinda, Bharat.

Bharat is the official Hindi remake of the 2014 Korean blockbuster Ode To My Father. The film follows the story of a man living through key moments in India’s history. Also starring Katrina Kaif, Sonali Kulkarni, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Shashank Arora, Bharat is set for a June 5 release.

