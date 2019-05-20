“If you try to suppress one voice, thousands of voices will emerge,” Jiiva thunders in the trailer of Raju Murugan’s upcoming Tamil film Gypsy. The 150-second trailer traces the hero’s character arc – from that of a carefree street musician to a vigilante who fights against evil politicians.

“Politics divides us on the basis of religion and caste,” a voiceover says in the film, as Jiiva’s character goes on to battle goons on the streets. “Look at them turning an innocent man’s religion, caste, mother tongue, land, hunger, pain, love into politics.” The movie also stars starring Natasha Singh, Sunny Wayne, Lal Jose, Susheela Raman, Vikranth Singh and Karuna Prasad.

Gypsy is Murugan’s fourth feature after Cuckoo (2014), Thozha (2011) and the National Film Award-winning Joker (2016). The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Among Jiiva’s upcoming movies are Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83, in which the Tamil actor plays former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth.