What follows when a timid Chinese translator (Mithila Palkar) and a charming conman (Abhay Deol) team up to hunt for a stolen car? A “crazy ride”, according to the trailer of upcoming Netflix film Chopsticks.

Directed by Hindi screenwriter Sachin Yardi (Traffic Signal, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum), the film traces a day in the life of Nirma (Palkar), who teams up with a conman named Artist (Deol) to retrieve her car from an eccentric “goat-loving” gangster (Vijay Raaz). “With hilarious complications along the way, put your seat-belts on and prepare yourself for a crazy ride,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

Palkar’s credits include Akarsh Khurana’s road trip movie Karwaan and the Netflix web series Little Things. Deol was last seen in Faraz Haider’s Nanu Ki Jaanu (2018) and Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018). This is their first film together and will be out on Netflix on May 31.