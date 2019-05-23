Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor-starrer The Zoya Factor will be released on September 20, the makers announced on Thursday. An adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name, the film was originally scheduled to be released in April.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma (Tere Bin Laden, The Shaukeens), The Zoya Factor stars Salmaan as Indian cricket captain Nikhil Khoda and Sonam Kapoor as Zoya Singh, an advertising agent who turns out to be a lucky charm for Nikhil and his team. This is the first collaboration between Kapoor and Malayalam cinema star Salmaan, who made his Hindi film debut with Karwaan in 2018.

In an interview to IANS, Kapoor described Zoya as “very normal and average”, which is what drew her to the character. “A lot of girls tend to be like, ‘Listen, if I am such a mess, how am I ever going to succeed in life?’ But I want to say, it’s okay to be a mess,” she elaborated. “I like to play girls who are regular and normal, who have regular problems because all of us have them.”

Kapoor was last seen in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019), while Salmaan’s latest release was the Malayalam comedy Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha (2019).