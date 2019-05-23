Aanand L Rai’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero has arrived on Netflix five months after its theatrical release – but with a crucial difference.

Starring Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, the film landed in theatres on December 21. The version released on Netflix on Monday has a new introduction, which lays the ground for the film’s segue into space drama territory in the second half. It begins with a two-minute voiceover by Sharma, who introduces a chimpanzee who will be sent to Mars by her character, a space scientist with cerebral palsy. Sharma’s Aafia also alludes to her romance with the film’s vertically challenged hero, Bauua (Khan), and his subsequent betrayal.

The theatrical cut began with a dream sequence of Bauua as a tall, strapping hero who he saves a damsel in distress from two goons led by his father (Tigmanshu Dhulia).

Zero revolves around Bauua’s romantic relationships with Aafia and troubled Bollywood actress Babita Kumari (Katrina Kaif), which culminate in a journey to Mars. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore, the film incurred losses at the box office and was panned by critics.

