The robot-making company Skynet is still sending half-human and half-machine mercenaries through time in Terminator: Dark Fate. Directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool), this is the sixth Terminator film. A teaser released on Thursday showed two brand new Terminator killer androids along with the return of franchise veterans Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Terminator: Dark Fate is set for a November 1 release.

The series began with James Cameron’s The Terminator in 1984. It revolves around the efforts of Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and her son John to end the cycle of violence started by Skynet, whose artificial intelligent programme becomes sentient, leading to its robots taking over the world.

Schwarzenegger played a villainous robot sent by Skynet to the past to kill Sarah in the first film. Subsequent movies saw him taking on the protagonist’s role. The new film is a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) and is set two decades after the events of that film. Cameron is a co-writer and co-producer on the project.

The new teaser has Hamilton’s tough-looking Sarah Conner pump shotgun shells into a killer robot, Rev 9 (Gabriel Luna). Schwarzenegger can be briefly spotted in the teaser.

This time, Sarah has to protect Dani Ramos (Natalie Reyes) and her friends from Rev 9, a liquid-metal Terminator. Helping Sarah and Dani is the half-human and half-machine Grace (Mackenzie Davis).