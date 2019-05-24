The Yeti is alive and lost in the upcoming animated film Abominable. The snowman accidentally lands on the roof of Yi, a teenage girl in Shanghai (Chloe Bennet). Jill Culton’s film, which she has also written, follows the efforts of Yi and her friends to travel to Mount Everest in Nepal and reunite Yeti with his family.

Standing in their way is Burnish (Eddie Izzard), a rich man who wants to capture the creature. Sarah Paulson voices zoologist Zara, who helps Yi on the way.

Culton has previously worked on Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2 (1999), and Monsters Inc. (2001), and directed Open Season (2006). Abominable will be out on September 27.

Play Abominable.

The mythical Tibetan snowman featured in several live-action and animated films, including Monsters Inc., in which Culton was a writer, development story supervisor and visual developer. In Smallfoot (2018), a village full of the furry creatures is unaware of the existence of humans. In Missing Link (2019), Zach Galifianakis voiced a Yeti-like creature trying to connect with his family.

Also read:

A short history of Yeti mania, from the Ramsay Brothers to Tintin

A researcher proved Yeti footprints were made by bears – but understands why the myth persists