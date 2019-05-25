Hindi filmmaker and television anchor Karan Johar will host Netflix’s upcoming dating show What The Love?, the streaming service announced in a press release on Saturday. The news was announced to mark Johar’s 47th birthday on Saturday.

Romance will be given a “new perspective” through the show, according to the press note. “What The Love? With Karan Johar, a one-of-a-kind dating reality show will be hosted by the man himself. Known for telling great love stories, Karan will be sharing his thoughts on love and relationships, but with an unexpected twist,” the note read. The show will be produced by BBC Studios India. The airdate has not yet been announced.

Where there's chemistry, there's always a way! Can't wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love! @BBCStudiosIndia #BBCStudiosIndia #BBCProduction https://t.co/5wjAyHdP5N — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 25, 2019

Johar’s popular celebrity show Koffee With Karan wrapped up its sixth season in March. His upcoming directing projects include the Mughal era-based drama Takht, starring Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.