We have differentiated enough, now we will bring a difference, Ayushmann Khurrana’s character says in the teaser of Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15, purportedly based on “shocking true events”.

The film derives its title from Article 15 of the Constitution, which states that the State or any citizen should not discriminate anyone based on their religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

The teaser released on Monday shows Khurrana playing a police officer. There are glimpses of a burning statue of BR Ambedkar, vehicles on fire, and mob violence perpetrated by men carrying saffron and blue flags.

Play Article 15 (2019).

Sinha had previously described Article 15 as “an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party”. Khurrana called the project a “most balanced film based on communalism and extremism”. Sinha’s previous film Mulk (2018) revolved around Islamophobia.

The cast includes Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub. The film is set for a June 28 release.

