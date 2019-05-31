Success comes at a price for comedian Vipul Goyal in the trailer of The Viral Fever’s Humorously Yours season 2, which was released on Friday.

The show stars Vipul Goyal as himself and is a semi-autobiographical account of his foray into stand-up comedy. The first season showed him struggling to make it big in the comedy scene. In the trailer of the latest season, Vipul, now a successful comedian, is paying the price for fame as increased attention from female fans causes troubles with his wife, Kavya (Rasika Dugal). His double life – he has invented a fake manager, Ranjit Walia, for clients – is also catching up with him. And a public relations disaster is looming on the horizon, a trailer warns. The series also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Sahil Verma.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Goyal along with Anant Singh and Chandan Kumar, Humorously Yours 2 will be released on TVF Play and MX Player on June 7.