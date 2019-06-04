Hrithik Roshan is a man on a mission in the trailer of Super 30, which was released on Tuesday.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is based on mathematician Anand Kumar’s programme of the same name, which claims to coach underprivileged children for the IIT entrance examinations with a high success rate. The trailer shows Roshan with discernible brownface make-up as Anand, who mixes humour with empathy as he hones his students’ scientific skills. His associate, played by Aditya Shrivastava, decides to tap into Anand’s teaching abilities to make money. The mathematician, instead, decides to offer free coaching to poor children, with the dream of creating a meritocracy.

The film will be released on July 12. The cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh.

Play Super 30 (2019).

The movie was originally scheduled to be out on July 26, but was advanced after the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental Hai Kya picked that date for its release.

Producer Balaji Motion Pictures denied suggestions that Mental Hai Kyawas deliberately brought forward to clash with Roshan’s film. Mental Hai Kya, starring Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, was originally meant to come out on June 21.

Ranaut and Roshan had a well-documented tiff in 2016 after rumours of an affair gone sour. The Bollywood stars traded barbs through the media and issue legal notices to one another. After the new release date for Mental Hai Kya was announced, Roshan said in a public statement, “I have decided to shift the release date of my film SUPER30 in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause.”

The original release date was affected by sexual harassment allegations against director Vikas Bahl. He was dropped from the post-production process, and Anurag Kashyap was roped in to complete the film. Bahl’s directorial credit was restored after an internal inquiry by Reliance Entertainment cleared him of all charges.