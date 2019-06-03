Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please! has been renewed for a second season, the streaming service announced on Monday.

Starring Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Bani J, the series traces the friendship between four women in Mumbai who share their joys and sorrows at a local bar every week. The first season, released in January, followed Anjana (Kulhari), a lawyer and single mother who is struggling to balance her personal and professional life, Damini (Gupta), an award-winning journalist with anxiety and commitment issues, Umang (Bani J), a bisexual fitness trainer who fled her Ludhiana home for a big-city experience, and Siddhi (Gagroo), who is struggling with body image issues and an overcritical mother.

The second season “will see the four girls make radical choices in love, career and friendship”, which will “put them through the grind, make them question their inner being but will ultimately redefine their lives”, Amazon said in a press note.

The first season’s supporting cast included Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri. Fresh faces will be added to season two, Amazon said. A release date and the additional cast for the second season have not been announced.

The series has been produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy. The show has been written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogue by Ishita Moitra.

The first season was directed by Anu Menon. The director for season two will be Nupur Asthana, whose credits include the hit 1990s high school television drama Hip Hip Hurray and the films Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge (2011) and Bewakoofiyaan (2014).

In the press note, Asthana said, “Four More Shots Please! Season One marked the beginning of an era of celebrating women for who they are, not who society thinks they should be! The almost all-female writer’s room and production crew is abuzz with ideas on how their stories evolve from here.”

