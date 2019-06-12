The first trailer of the Tamil remake of the Hindi drama Pink is an Ajith Kumar show all the way. The movie star plays a lawyer who defends three women from trumped-up charges of assault and prostitution. The women are paying the price for complaining against a crime of sexual assault committed by an influential and entitled young man and his friends. The women are represented by an eccentric advocate (Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi production) who uses his legal arguments to make a larger comment about violence.

The Tamil version of the 2016 sleeper hit has been directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. Ajith steps into Bachchan’s shoes, with one crucial difference: he is a magician in the courtroom and a silver-haired action hero outside it. In a moment that we don’t remember from Pink, Ajith easily dispatches an attacker in a park.

The three women are played by Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang. The music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Nerkonda Paarvai is scheduled for an August 10 release.

