Composers Ajay-Atul weave their magic in the first song from the upcoming Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. Written and directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is a biopic of educationist Anand Kumar, who runs a coaching centre that claims to help impoverished students crack the highly competitive IIT-JEE entrance examinations.

Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics for Jugraafiya riff on the movie’s themes. The courtship between Anand (Roshan) and Ritu (Mrunal Thakur) is progressing so nicely that the geography of their hearts has been altered for good, it seems. The romance unfolds in the library and on the streets, over endless phone calls and in between routine activities.

The composition is more sombre than the traditional Ajay-Atul ballad. The sprinkling of strings, percussion and synths is low, while Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal’s voices shine.

Super 30, which also stars Amit Sadh, Aditya Srivastava and Virendra Saxena, will be released on July 12.