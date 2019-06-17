Shoojit Sircar’s biopic Sardar Udham Singh will be released on October 2, 2020. Produced by Rising Sun Films, the movie traces the heroism of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the Governor of Punjab when the Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place in 1919. Singh shot Dwyer dead in London on March 13, 1940. Singh was hanged to death on July 31, 1940.

The revolutionary has previously inspired the Punjabi film Shaheed Udham Singh, which was released in 1999. Raj Babbar played Singh, while Gurdas Mann played Bhagat Singh. Sircar’s film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The screenplay is by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya.

Sardar Udham Singh marks Kaushal’s first collaboration with Sircar, who has directed Vicky Donor (2012), Piku (2015) and October (2018).

