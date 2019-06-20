Punjabi movie star Diljit Dosanjh’s Hindi movies include Udta Punjab (2016), Welcome to New York (2018) and Soorma (2018). The affable actor is back in Bollywood with the comedy Arjun Patiala, in which he plays a stereotypical policeman who is “muscular as well as cute”.

The trailer spoofs Bollywood police procedurals while revealing little about the plot. Kriti Sanon plays news reporter Ritu Randhawa, while Varun Shama is Onida Singh, so named because his mother wanted an Onida TV set but had him instead.

This movie has a low budget, over-the-top emotion and a mandatory item song (featuring Sunny Leone), a voice who sounds like legendary radio announcer Ameen Sayani tells us. Directed by Rohit Jugraj and written by Ritesh Shah and Sandeep Leyzell, Arjun Patiala will be released on July 26.