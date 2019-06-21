Sonakshi Sinha’s latest movie Khandaani Shafakhana is about a pharmacy that sells medicines to heal sexually transmitted diseases and aid sexual performance. Sinha’s character, Baby Bedi, inherits the family business, and her first reaction is to sell the store.

Baby eventually takes over the clinic, and must get used to the demands of patients and understand the meaning of “viggal-viggal”. She decides to make the most of it by spreading awareness about sexual practices. Easier said than done. Indians are terrified at the very mention of sex, Baby observes. How do we make them talk about sex?

Enter rapper Badshah, in his first movie role. Baby recruits the musician to help her in her campaign, but he has his own ideas.

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and written by Gautam Mehra, the movie is set in Chandigarh. The cast includes Fukrey actor Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Nadira Babbar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Priyansh Jora. Khandaani Shafakhana is aiming for a July 26 release.