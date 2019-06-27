Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will star in Dostana 2, a follow-up to the 2008 queer-themed comedy Dostana, Dharma Productions announced on Thursday. Dostana 2 will be directed by first-time director Collin D’Cunha and written by D’Cunha, Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa and Rishabh Sharma. The third actor who will complete the love triangle will be a newcomer, Dharma Productions said in a press note.

The original film was written and directed by Tarun Mansukhani and starred John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan as friends who pretend to be gay in order to share an apartment with Priyanka Chopra’s character. Kirron Kher, who plays Bachchan’s mother, lands up and goes into hysterics over her “Maa Da Laadla”.

Play Maa Da Laadla, Dostana (2008).

A second movie has been in the works for years. “I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can’t wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them,” Dharma head Karan Johar said. “This is Dharma Productions’ first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D’Cunha also makes his directorial debut with Dostana 2.”

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Dharma’s Dhadak, an official remake of Nagraj Manjule’s Sairat. Aaryan has had a healthy box office run with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) and Luka Chuppi (2019). He is starring alongside Sara Ali Khan in Imitaz Ali’s follow-up to Love Aaj Kal.