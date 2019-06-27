Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday released the trailer for the second season of its stand-up comedy reality competition series Comicstaan. The Amazon original will be premiered on July 12, with new episodes out every Friday.

Biswa Kaylan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian and Kaneez Surka return as judges for season two and are joined by Zakir Khan, Neeti Palta and Sumukhi Suresh. Abish Mathew will host the series with comedian Urooj Ashfaq. Season one judges Tanmay Bhatt, Naveen Richards and Sapan Verma are not a part of the second installment.

The first season of Comicstaan was released last July. The eight-episode second season will see 10 contestants being mentored by the judges in different comedy styles. In each episode, contestants will perform a different genre before the judges and a studio audience, who will then award them scores. The winner of the last season was Nishant Suri.

In a press note, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content at Amazon Prime Video India, described the series as a “game changer”. He added, “Here we are, with a brand new season of this exciting show with fantastic new talent, a new jury panel and newer, rib-tickling jokes.”