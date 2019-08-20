The latest James Bond movie adventure has been titled No Time to Die, according to a tweet by the producer.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

A Reason to Die, Shatterhand and Eclipse were among the rumoured titles for the 25th Bond movie, which is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Sin Nombre, Beasts of No Nation, True Detective). Daniel Craig plays the British spy who is coaxed out of retirement to rescue a scientist. Rami Malek (Mr Robot, Bohemian Rhapsody) plays the villain.

According to the official synopsis, “In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Also in the cast are Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Wishaw as Q, Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes and Lashana Lynch. The writers include Fukunaga and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The movie has been through several delays – the original director, Danny Boyle, exited the project after creative differences, there were on-set accidents, and Craig suffered an ankle injury.

Craig will play Agent 007 for the fifth and possibly last time. He was first cast as Bond for Casino Royale in 2006, and he is associated with the franchise’s renewed popularity around the world. The latest movie is scheduled for an April 2020 rollout.