The king of the jungle has a familiar voice in the Hindi trailer of The Lion King. Shah Rukh Khan voices Mufasa in the Hindi version of the Disney production, which will be released on July 19. Jon Favreau’s live action adaptation of the 1994 animated blockbuster will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“I will always be by your side, Simba – never forget who you are, a true king,” Khan says in a promotional video. The Bollywood star’s son, Aryan, will voice the main role of Mufasa’s son Simba, the lion cub who is driven out of his kingdom by his evil uncle, Scar, and returns to claim his legacy. The Hindi voice cast includes Ashish Vidyarthi as Scar, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa and Asrani as Zazu. Siddharth will voice Simba in Tamil.

Donald Glover has voiced Simba and James Earl Jones, Mufasa, in the Hollywood production. The Lion King is the latest live action version of a Disney animated film after The Jungle Book (2016), Dumbo (2019) and Aladdin (2019). The voice cast includes Beyonce as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, John Oliver as Zazu, John Kani as Rafiki and Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa respectively.

Play The Hindi trailer of The Lion King (2019).

Also read:

‘Avenge my death, Kimba’: Remembering the Japanese anime that came before ‘The Lion King’