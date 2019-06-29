Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming production has undergone a name change from Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya. The thriller stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao and is scheduled for a July 26 release.

The title was changed after complaints by the Indian Psychiatric Society and the Indian Medical Association to the Central Board of Film Certification. “We take serious objections to the title of the movie which is discriminative, stigmatising, degrading, inhumane in projecting mental disorders and people who suffer from mental disorders,” the Indian Psychiatric Society said in a letter to CBFC. “...freedom of expression do not permit our creative filmmakers to hurt the sentiments of sufferers and caregivers and provoke our youngsters to risk their lives,” IPS and IMA added in a joint statement.

In a press statement about the title change, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms acknowledged “the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health” and reiterated their “intention of not offending or hurting anyone’s sentiments”. Judgementall Hai Kya has been cleared by the censor board with a UA certificate and minor changes.

The movie has been directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and written by Kanika Dhillon. Kovelamudi’s credits in Telugu cinema include Anaganaga O Dheerudu (2011) and Size Zero (2015).