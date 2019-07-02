Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are back on the screen together after Queen (2014). This time, they are not playing a couple on the verge of marriage, but murder suspects.

In Judgementall Hai Kya, Ranaut is Bobby, who has developed a thing for Keshav (Rajkummar Rao). Alas, Keshav appears to have committed a murder, but Bobby cannot get the police to believe her, given her reputation for kookiness and grandstanding. Soon, she becomes a murder suspect herself.

Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Telugu filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, the comedy-laced thriller will be released on July 26. The cast includes Satish Kaushik, Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Shergill and Hussain Dalal.

The previous title, Mental Hai Kya, was changed after complaints by the Indian Psychiatric Society and the Indian Medical Association. Judgementall Hai Kya has since been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a UA certificate and minor changes.

Ranaut headlines her first film in 2019 after the historical epic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Rao’s most recent release was Ek Ladki Ko Dekha in February.