A bird in a cage, a pet cat and a dog, and a suspicious owner: the elements are in place for an adventure full of surprises. The animated film Catastrophe, directed by Jamille van Wijngaarden, is the latest addition of curated titles on the video sharing platform Vimeo. In an interview with Vimeo, van Wijngaarden said that her own feline was the inspiration for her film’s well-meaning subject, which tries to set things right but goes badly wrong.

“I’m often inspired by tragic characters who mean well but whose actions have disastrous consequences,” van Wijngaarden told Vimeo. “My cat is one of those characters, knocking things over as he comes by for a cuddle.”

Don’t believe here? Watch Catastrophe, which says a lot in a little over two minutes.