The trailer for the second season of Netflix series Sacred Games comes with a release date: August 15. Mumbai gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is out of prison and joins the cult of Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi), who has apocalyptic designs. Plans for a nuclear attack are in progress, and policeman Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) is on route to avert it within 25 days of Gaitonde’s phone call to him – the event that kicked off season one.

We get a glimpse of Gaitonde becoming an international criminal glad-handing Arab Sheikhs. Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin, new additions to the cast, are seen in the trailer as well. Jatin Sarna returns as the inimitable Bunty. New additions to the second season’s cast also include Sobhita Dhulipala (Made In Heaven) and Harshita Gaur (Mirzapur).

Play Sacred Games season two trailer.

The season has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan). Vikramaditya Motwane continues as showrunner. Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of the same name.

