Jyothika is back as a police officer after Naachiyaar (2018) – and this time, she is out for laughs.

In the Tamil movie Jackpot, Jyothika and Revathi are paired together in a variation of the buddy comedy. Jyothika is Akshaya and Revathi, Maasha, and together, they keep criminals in check through words and deeds. Written and directed by Kalyaan (Gulaebaghavalli, Kaathadi), the comedy is scheduled for an August 2 release.

The trailer packs in a little something for everybody: humour, action, song-and-dance sequences, and frequent reminders that the women, especially Akshaya, are not to be trifled with. The cast includes Yogi Babu, Rajendran, Mansoor Ali Khan and Anandraj. The movie has been produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment banner, and was released on the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday.