Dharmendra’s grandson and Sunny Deol’s son makes his feature film debut in the company of picturesque backdrops and adventure sports. Karan Deol stars in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, directed by Sunny Deol and written by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravikishan Shanka. The teaser suggests that Deol’s character meets his girlfriend, played by Sahher Bambba, during an outdoor trip. “Every generation has a story to tell,” the teaser reminds us.

The scheduled release date is September 20. The music is by Sachet Parampara, Rishi Rich and Tanishk Bagchi. The title is a reference to the popular song of the same name from Vijay Anand’s Blackmail (1973), starring Dharmendra and Rakhee.