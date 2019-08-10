The trailer for Saaho sees Baahubali star Prabhas as an undercover police officer who sets out to investigate a Rs 2,000-crore robbery in Mumbai. He is described as the “smoking ad disclaimer before a feel-good movie – the content is right but the visuals are very disturbing”.

Nothing stands in the way of Prabhas’s character: humans, buildings, vehicles, or animals. His adversaries include a deadly gang of suited-and-booted criminals holed up in a Dubai-like city. Trust Prabhas to have the last word, and land the final punch.

Written and directed by Telugu filmmaker Sujeeth, Saaho will be released on August 30 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Prabhas is paired with Shraddha Kapoor, who plays a police officer who steals his heart alongside showing off her athleticism.

The trailer reveals some of the members of the sprawling cast, which includes Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Prakash Belawadi and Tinnu Anand. Shot at foreign locations and lensed by Madhie (The Ghazi Attack), this action movie in Mission: Impossible mould has songs by Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa and Ghibran. The action director is Kenny Bates, who has also worked on Shankar’s 2.0 (2018), Michael Bay’s Dark of the Moon (2011) and Pain & Gain (2013).

Prabhas’s Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) are among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Saaho is Sujeeth’s second film after the 2014 Telugu romantic comedy, Run Raja Run.